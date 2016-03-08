Juventus to offer 30 million for Roma youngster



According to the CorSport, Nicolò Zaniolo's could be leaving Roma after only one season.



The youngster has been one bright light in an otherwise dire campaign for the capital club after he joined as part of the swap deal that saw Nainggolan move to Inter.



It is reported Roma could consider his exit for the region of around 40 million euros, at the moment, Juventus are planning to approach the former Inter midfielder with a first offer of 30 million.



A lot could depend on whether Roma fails to qualify for the Champions League.



