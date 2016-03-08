Juventus to offer Arsenal man contract
06 October at 16:45Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey seems destined to leave Arsenal for free at the end of the season after contract renewal talks fell through with the London-based club.
Ramsey has attracted the interest of various clubs, including Liverpool or Milan. But now it seems that Juventus are looking to make a decisive step to make the move happen.
According to reports, the Bianconeri will soon present Ramsey their contractual offer in view of bringing in the midfielder next summer to complete the midfield department.
Ramsey joined Arsenal in 2011 from Cardiff and has since then collected 339 appearances for the club in all competitions. During these years he scored 59 goals and assisted the same amount. The Welshman also decided two FA Cup finals in Arsenal's favour with his decisive goals.
The 27-year-old is also a regular for the Welsh national team and has collected 55 caps for his country since 2008, scoring 14 goals in them.
Go to comments