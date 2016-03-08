Juventus to offer two players to sign Inter target
07 June at 13:40Gazzetta dello Sport understand that Juventus will offer Miralem Pjanic and Rolando Mandragora to Fiorentina in an attempt to sign Federico Chiesa.
Chiesa has become one of the most wanted players in the Italian market and a host of Serie A clubs are pursuing his signature this summer. Fiorentina have already reportedly rejected offers from the likes of Roma and Inter, as they look to demand a higher fee for Chiesa.
Gazzetta dello Sport report that while Juventus' initial 50 million euros approach for Chiesa was rejected, but the Old Lady will not stop at it.
They will look to offer for Miralem Pjanic and Rolando Mandragora in return, as they look to lure Fiorentina into selling the winger.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
