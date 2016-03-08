Juventus to press for Chelsea fullback
29 November at 22:45Juventus are serious about adding some depth to the fullback position and it could come in the form of Chelsea man Emerson Palmieri (via Calciomercato.com).
The Italian national team player, born in 1994, has featured 9 times for the blues under Frank Lampard this season.
Fabio Paratici has initiated contact to try and anticipate the competition and understand the feasibility of the operation with Chelsea. With the players contract set to end in 2022, a return to Serie A for a respectable price could very well be on the cards.
Anthony Privetera
