Juventus to rest Paulo Dybala against Parma

Juventus are set to play against Parma this weekend, as the Bianconeri look to put the Coppa Italia defeat to Atalanta behind them. Juve fell to a 3-0 defeat to the Bergamo side, just days after they scraped a 2-1 win against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.Ahead of the Parma clash, Juventus look set to rest Argentien forward Paulo Dybala, with Sky Sport reporting that the Bianconeri will start with an offensive trio of Cristiano Ronaldo, Douglas Costa and the returning Mario Mandzukic.

