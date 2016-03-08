Juventus to rival Milan and Chelsea for Arsenal midfielder
30 September at 13:45As reported by reputable English newspaper The Times, Aaron Ramsey will not be renewing his contract with Arsenal and will therefore be leaving the club. Ramsey’s contract with the North London side expires next summer and it is thought that his wage demands were too high at Arsenal and therefore he is allowed to leave.
Juventus, fresh off the successful operation to bring Emre Can from Liverpool to Turin on a free transfer, may seek to strike again; this time with Ramsey the centrepiece of their efforts. Juventus tried to sign Lazio’s 23-year-old Serbian Sergej Milinkovic-Savic over the summer yet were priced out by Claudio Lotito, the Lazio President setting a price-tag of around €150m.
However, if Juve fail to sign Milinkovic-Savic and if Paul Pogba, another of Juve’s midfield targets, remains at Manchester United or signs for Barcelona, Juventus could well move for a discounted Ramsey; who will likely be available to sign on a free from next summer. Milan, Inter, Chelsea, Liverpool and Lazio are all also interested in securing Ramsey’s signature so Juve have some tough competition to beat.
