Juventus to sacrifice Douglas Costa to sign Chiesa?
05 March at 12:15Federico Chiesa is experiencing a fantastic season for Fiorentina. The Italian starlet has scored 11 goals and made 8 assists so far in 29 appearances across all competitions and is a player who has attracted the interest of various top European clubs, including Juventus, both Manchester clubs as well as Inter and Napoli.
According to Tuttosport, Juventus have accelerated for the attacker. The will of Fabio Paratici is to replicate the market operation from 2017 when Federico Bernardeschi moved from the Stadio Artemio Franchi to Juventus. The Turin-based paper writes that Juve's offer for Chiesa is 55-60 million in cash, to which a bonus linked to the possible future resale is added.
Meanwhile, the Bianconeri could make a sacrifice and sell Douglas Costa, who has been targeted by Manchester United and City for a long time. The Brazilian could be sold to finance a move for Chiesa. Last summer, Paratici and Marotta refused 80 million offers for the player but in the next few months, the strategy could change in relation to a possible deal for the Fiorentina jewel.
