Juventus to send scouts to watch Portugal, Benfica starlet
17 November at 13:30Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly going to send scouts to the Italy- Portugal game later today to scout Benfica youngster Ruben Dias.
The 21-year-old has become a very important player for Portugal and Benfica in the recent few months and has appeared in ten league games for his club already this season, impressing at the back.
Tuttosport state that his showings have not gone unnoticed and Juventus are set to send scouts to the Italy-Portugal game to watch him and keep an eye on how he plays later today.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments