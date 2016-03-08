Juventus outcast Marko Pjaca could reportedly be offered to Fiorentina in an attempt to bring Federico Chiesa to Turin.Pjaca was sent out on loan to Schalke last winter and the stint came after an injury-stricken period at Juventus. Pjaca could only appear 7 times in the Bundesliga for the German side, but scored twice.IlBianconero report that Juventus could offer Pjaca to Fiorentina in an attempt to bring Federico Chiesa to the club this summer.While it will not be a swap deal, Juventus will look to tempt La Viola into reducing their demands for the player such that they find it easy to sign the Italian. Pjaca has already drawn links with Fiorentina over the last few weeks.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)