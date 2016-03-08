Juventus to use Orsolini as a sweetener in negotiations for Zaniolo or Chiesa

Riccardo Orsolini is dragging Bologna to safety with his goals, and is surprising everyone along the way, including Juventus. Today the 22 year old is worth at least double the €14 million optional purchase clause that Bologna have inserted into his loan contract, but the Bianconeri have the opportunity to counter that by paying another €6 million to buy Orsolini back in what promises to be an entertaining back and forth transfer saga.



This could well be what Fabio Paratici's does, especially when Orsolini becomes a potential pawn in the negotiations with Fiorentina for Federico Chiesa or with Roma for Nicolò Zaniolo. So for now it looks as if Bologna fans should enjoy watching Orsolini while they can, as even if they sign him permanently in the summer, he is unlikely to be a Bologna player next season.