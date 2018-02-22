Juventus to use relations with Raiola to bring Pogba back?

Reports from Tuttosport understand that Serie A giants Juventus can use their relations with Mino Raiola in an attempt to lure Paul Pogba back to Turin.



Pogba left Juve for Manchester United in the summer of 2016 for what was then a world record transfer fee of 89 million pounds. Since then, the Frenchman has not really recaptured his Juventus-like form at Old Trafford and shined in bits and pieces. Pogba appeared 27 times this season, scoring seven times and assisting ten times.



Tuttosport believes that Juve want Pogba back and will use their excellent relations with Raiola to bring the Frenchman back .



Rumors have been suggestive of Pogba's relations not being too good with United boss Jose Mourinho and that could help the Old Lady in convincing him to come back from a club that brought him back themselves in 2016.



Raiola played a role in bringing Pogba to Old Trafford and he could do the same soon.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)