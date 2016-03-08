...
Juventus top in Europe in 2018 after unprecedented year

03 November at 18:30
It was a crazy year for Juventus and the Bianconeri can celebrate a fabulous 2018: in 29 games this year, Allegri's team have won 25 times, tied on 4 occasions and lost in just one case, winning 76 points out of 87 available. Best of all in Europe.

1. Juventus - 76 points (29 games)
2. PSG - 76 (30)
3. Barcelona - 69 (31)
4. Manchester City - 67 (27)
5. Napoli - 65 (29)
6. Bayern - 62 (26)
7. Real Madrid - 59 (32)

