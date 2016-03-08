Juventus top in Europe in 2018 after unprecedented year

SHOW GALLERY

It was a crazy year for Juventus and the Bianconeri can celebrate a fabulous 2018: in 29 games this year, Allegri's team have won 25 times, tied on 4 occasions and lost in just one case, winning 76 points out of 87 available. Best of all in Europe.



Click on the gallery for the full ranking



1. Juventus - 76 points (29 games)

2. PSG - 76 (30)

3. Barcelona - 69 (31)

4. Manchester City - 67 (27)

5. Napoli - 65 (29)

6. Bayern - 62 (26)

7. Real Madrid - 59 (32)