Juventus top in Europe in 2018 after unprecedented year
03 November at 18:30It was a crazy year for Juventus and the Bianconeri can celebrate a fabulous 2018: in 29 games this year, Allegri's team have won 25 times, tied on 4 occasions and lost in just one case, winning 76 points out of 87 available. Best of all in Europe.
1. Juventus - 76 points (29 games)
2. PSG - 76 (30)
3. Barcelona - 69 (31)
4. Manchester City - 67 (27)
5. Napoli - 65 (29)
6. Bayern - 62 (26)
7. Real Madrid - 59 (32)
