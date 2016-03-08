Juventus transfer news: James in, Dybala out?
07 February at 13:25James Rodriguez is a transfer target of Juventus for next season. The Colombian star won't move permanently to Bayern Munich as the Germans have decided not to sign him on a permanent deal. James is set to return to Real Madrid and reports in Spain claim Cristiano Ronaldo has already called him to suggest a move to Juve in the summer.
The player's agent Jorge Mendes has also discussed with Fabio Paratici about James' possible Juventus switch but according to Tuttosport, the player will only join Juventus if Paulo Dybala is sold in the summer.
The Argentinean is unhappy with his playing position and Juve could be open to selling him for a fee close to € 100 million. Inter, Manchester United and Real Madrid have been linked with welcoming the services of the Argentinean once the season comes to an end.
Juve are considering the future of Dybala with James that could be his replacement in the 2019/20 campaign.
Go to comments