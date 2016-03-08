Juventus transfer news: Paratici’s plan to sign Chelsea and Spurs target
31 October at 12:45According to reports from Tuttosport, Juventus have a plan in place to sign Federico Chiesa, the Fiorentina starlet who is attracting a lot of attention from Europe’s top clubs. Alongside Juventus, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Napoli are also said to be interested in the Italian; yet for now he is married to the Viola.
Paratici’s plan for Juve goes like so: Marko Pjaca is currently on loan at Fiorentina – with a €20m option-to-buy. Juventus also have a €26m buy-back option if they do sell Pjaca, which they can activate at any time. By dealing with Pjaca or potentially allowing Fiorentina to keep the Croat, the Old Lady are, in turn, freeing up both space and salary for Chiesa; whilst Fiorentina receive a strong replacement in return, one that they know will get on with the teammates.
