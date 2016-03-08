Juventus transfer news: Pep in talks to sign CR7 pupil, fresh hope for unhappy Man Utd star
09 May at 12:35After securing yet another Serie A title, Juventus can already concentrate for next season and plan their upcoming moves on both the transfer market as well as in terms of the choice of the next coach in the case that Massimiliano Allegri indeed does leave the club at the end of the season.
Joao Felix has been a player linked thoroughly to the Bianconeri, with the player reportedly fascinated by the prospect of teaming up with Cristiano Ronaldo at the Allianz Stadium. However, there are two significant problems for the champions of Italy.
Firstly, a potential deal would be very costly, considering the player's 120 million euros release clause and secondly, as reported by Sky Sport in England, Manchester City are heavily interested in the Portuguese starlet and he is an explicit request of coach Pep Guardiola.
Another player observed by the Bianconeri is Anthony Martial, whose relationship with Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not ideal, as the Norwegian considers the Frenchman's attitude unprofessional. This, as well as the failure to qualify to the Champions League, could lead to the attacker's departure and Juventus could make a move.
