Juventus transfer news: Real Madrid star looking for house in Turin
06 November at 18:00According to what has been reported by Spanish football portal Don Balon, Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas is already looking for a home in Turin. The reports suggest that the Costa Rican is upset with losing his place in the Real Madrid starting XI to Thibaut Courtois and his decreased position in the Madrid hierarchy has forced him to supposedly look elsewhere.
Don Balon also report that Navas is considering Juventus on the basis of following suit of Cristiano Ronaldo, who left Madrid for Juventus in July. The value of Navas’ reported transfer to Juve, as per Don Balon, could be just as little as €15m. Juventus signed Perin from Genoa over the summer and Wojciech Szczesny is the Bianconeri’s current number one – yet perhaps Navas would be viewed as an improvement.
Nothing official as of yet but Juve fans will keep an eye on this rumour as it begins to progress.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments