Juventus transfer news: striker's exit official, Sturaro to have Sporting medical tomorrow
10 August at 23:03Juventus striker Andrea Favilli has joined Genoa on a € 5 million loan deal, the Serie A giants have confirmed.
Genoa have an option to make the player's move permanent for € 7 million at the end of the season.
The promising Italian striker trained with the Old Lady's senior team this summer and claimed the spotlight in the ICC with three goals in four appearances.
La Juventus saluta Andrea #Favilli https://t.co/aT0xUro4d8 pic.twitter.com/50gywDyOpY— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) 10 agosto 2018
Favilli scored a brace in Juventus' ICC opener against Bayern Munich and netted one more time against the MLS All Star.
Meantime Stefano Sturaro has landed in Portugal where he will undergo medical tests with Sporting CP tomorrow. Sturaro will leave Juventus on a dry € 2 million loan deal.
The Italian midfielder will join Sporting CP under advice of Cristiano Ronaldo who recommended the former Genoa star to join his childhood club.
