Juventus striker Andrea Favilli has joined Genoa on a € 5 million loan deal, the Serie A giants have confirmed.The promising Italian striker trained with the Old Lady's senior team this summer and claimed the spotlight in the ICC with three goals in four appearances.Favilli scored a brace in Juventus' ICC opener against Bayern Munich and netted one more time against the MLS All Star.MeantimeSturaro will leave Juventus on a dry € 2 million loan deal.The Italian midfielder will join Sporting CP under advice of Cristiano Ronaldo who recommended the former Genoa star to join his childhood club.