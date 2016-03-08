Juventus transfer news: Tottenham star targeted, Man Utd main rivals for Barça man

Juventus are not only focusing on players with expiring contract such as Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey, but the Old Lady’s sporting director Fabio Paratici is already monitoring players whose contracts’ expiration date is 2020.



According to Tuttosport, Tottenham star Christian Eriksen is one of the players included in Paratici’s transfer list and Barcelona’s Jordi Alba is also being monitored by the Old Lady. The experienced defender doesn’t want to sign a new contract with Barcelona and with Juventus struggling to find an agreement for Alex Sandro’s new contract, Alba has emerged as one of his possible replacements at the Allianz Stadium.



Juventus and Manchester United are reportedly in pole position to secure the services of the Spanish defender at the end of the season. The Red Devils will also be looking for a new left-back as Matteo Darmian is expected to leave the Old Trafford at the end of the season.



