Juventus' transfer strategies in attack depend on Chelsea and Man Utd
05 June at 15:10The transfer strategy of Serie A giants Juventus depends on the Premier League duo of Manchester United and Chelsea.
Juventus won their record seventh Serie A title last season, by beating Napoli to it. Reports had linked Massimiliano Allegri with a move away from the Old Lady, but the Italian ended up staying, snubbing interest from Chelsea and Arsenal.
Reports suggest that the way Juventus go about their transfer strategy in attack will be decided by Manchester United and Chelsea, who have drawn links with their players.
While Higuain is close to leaving Juventus and is all but set to leave the bianconeri and has been linked with Chelsea, Mario Mandzukic has drawn strong links with Manchester United and could be moving too.
If one of Higuain and Mandzukic leave, Juventus will look to sign a new striker, with Alvaro Morata and Anthony Martial targets.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
