Juventus' transfer targets revealed in an incredible discovery
27 January at 09:25Serie A giants Juventus' transfer plans have been revealed in an odd, yet fascinating way.
Newspaper Il Tempo today report that a fan came to them and handed them a transfer list that he got from somewhere. He claimed that he got that list from a restaurant where Fabio Paratici was having lunch and left behind a torn piece of paper that had the names of all Juve targets on it.
The fan unjumbled the pieces and almost like a puzzle, put the paper together again.
Zaniolo e Milinkovic È saccheggio Juve! https://t.co/fIlVUI2QOe #zaniolo #milinkovic #Juventus #paratici #Roma #Lazio #mercato #iltempoquotidiano @aleaus81 pic.twitter.com/8XotrWR9WT— IL TEMPO (@tempoweb) January 27, 2019
The list has names of players the bianconeri are targeting and they have been arranged in accordance to the age-groups and profiles.
The name of Merih Demiral tops the list and the value of the player is mentioned in front of him. Its 7 million euros for Demiral. On the same list is Mattia Zennaro, who has drawn links with the club over the past few days. He will be available for 3 million euros.
In the list for the bigger players, the names of Nicolo Zaniolo is mentioned. His value is stated to be 40 million euros. Cristian Romero finds a mention, so does Sandro Tonali for 20 million euros each.
Federico Chiesa also finds a mention and he seems to be the most expensive player on the list. 50 million euros is mentioned in front of him.
