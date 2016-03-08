Juventus' transfer targets revealed in an incredible discovery

Serie A giants Juventus' transfer plans have been revealed in an odd, yet fascinating way.Newspaper Il Tempo today report that a fan came to them and handed them a transfer list that he got from somewhere. He claimed that he got that list from a restaurant where Fabio Paratici was having lunch and left behind a torn piece of paper that had the names of all Juve targets on it.The fan unjumbled the pieces and almost like a puzzle, put the paper together again.The list has names of players the bianconeri are targeting and they have been arranged in accordance to the age-groups and profiles.The name of Merih Demiral tops the list and the value of the player is mentioned in front of him. Its 7 million euros for Demiral. On the same list is Mattia Zennaro, who has drawn links with the club over the past few days. He will be available for 3 million euros.In the list for the bigger players, the names of Nicolo Zaniolo is mentioned. His value is stated to be 40 million euros. Cristian Romero finds a mention, so does Sandro Tonali for 20 million euros each.Federico Chiesa also finds a mention and he seems to be the most expensive player on the list. 50 million euros is mentioned in front of him.