Juventus tried to offer Higuain to Inter Milan

10 November at 12:45
Serie A giants Juventus had reportedly offered Gonzalo Higuain to Inter Milan, before they loaned him out to AC Milan this past summer.

Tuttosport state that Juventus had tried to ship out Higuain even before they had signed Ronaldo this past summer. They were keen on getting rid of him even before Ronaldo had arrived.

The outlet states that Juve had offered Higuain to Inter, in an attempt to sign Icardi on a swap deal. This had happened right after the Italian Cup final. But Icardi stayed and ended up signing a new deal at Inter.

