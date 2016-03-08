Juventus, two European giants interested in Emre Can
30 August at 15:30According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com, the future of 25-year-old German midfielder Emre Can may not be with Juventus. The player arrived last season on a free transfer from Liverpool last summer, but with the arrival of new coach Maurizio Sarri, has found himself outside the plans of the Bianconeri. It was rumoured that Sarri was keen to keep either Can or fellow German midfielder Sami Khedira, and after the pre-season preparations, Sarri was more convinced by the 32-year-old Khedira than the 25-year-old.
Both Barcelona and PSG are interested in acquiring him but will have to work quickly with the Bianconeri if they are to secure a deal for the midfielder before the transfer window closes on Monday. Emre Can never fully settled in Turin and with Juventus’ failure to offload their unwanted players, the two clubs interested may secure a cheaper deal for the player than initially expected.
Apollo Heyes
