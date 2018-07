Juventus and Chelsea are in talks for Daniele Rugani who could leavethe Allianz Stadium for a fee close to € 50 million.The Old Lady and the Premier League giants will discuss the possible transfer of Rugani in the coming hours while, according to reports, the Italian centre-back has already agreed terms with Chelsea. According to Il Corriere dello Sport Juventus are monitoring the likes of Godin and Savic to replace the promising centre defender.