Juventus, two main candidates to replace Rugani
23 July at 11:50Juventus and Chelsea are in talks for Daniele Rugani who could leavethe Allianz Stadium for a fee close to € 50 million.
The Old Lady and the Premier League giants will discuss the possible transfer of Rugani in the coming hours while, according to reports, the Italian centre-back has already agreed terms with Chelsea.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport Juventus are monitoring the likes of Godin and Savic to replace the promising centre defender.
