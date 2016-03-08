Juventus, two Premier League sides to scout Demiral in tomorrow's Euro 2020 qualifier
13 November at 19:40Premier League sides Arsenal and Manchester United will watch Juventus defender Merih Demiral in Turkey’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Iceland tomorrow, according to a report from international media outlet the Bleacher Report via Calciomercato.com.
Demiral seems destined to leave the Bianconeri in the upcoming January transfer window, due to an incredibly low playing time, despite the injury to club captain Giorgio Chiellini, and the lacklustre start to the season from former Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt.
Apollo Heyes
