Juventus-Udinese 4-1, ratings: what a night Kean!

Moise Kean claimed the spotlight in Juventus 4-1 win against Udinese at the Allianz Stadium on Friday night. The 19-year-old striker scored a brace in the first half. Before tonight, Kean had never scored in Juventus' home games although he had already netted two goals in official games with the Old Lady (both in Bologna).



In the second half, Kean did also gain the penalty kick that Emre Can scored, while Blaise Matuidi netted the fourth goal for the Bianconeri through a fine header.



Minutes before the final whistle, Kevin Lasagna found the net for Udinese and Juventus' starlet Hans Nicolussi Caviglia made his Serie A debut replacing Kean, the MVP of the night.



Lorenzo Bettoni