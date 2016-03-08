Juventus 4-1 Udinese: Kean electrizes the Allianz Stadium with a brace

08 March at 22:27
Juventus will face Udinese tonight at the Allianz Stadium with the goal to increase their already enormous lead in the Serie A table ahead of Napoli in second place. Today's Serie A clash will be Massimiliano Allegri's last test ahead of the return leg against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, where the Bianconeri trail 0-2 after a disappointing match in Spain.

Meanwhile, Udinese, at the other side of the table, are dealing with different problems and the goal is to remain in Serie A for next season. The visitors currently sit in 15th place with 25 points, 7 points above Bologna in the last relegation spot. A win would give the  Zebrette a big boost in the relegation battle both in terms of standings, as well as psychologically.

However, the odds are not too high for Davide Nicola's men, as Udinese have lost 4 out of their last 5 matches against Juventus in Serie A. The Bianconeri are unbeaten so far in the Italian championship and would like to extend their run today.

