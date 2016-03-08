Juventus-Udinese: Juventus ultras exchange insults between each other

UNREAL: #Juventus curvas are one against the other.



Juventus are currently winning 2-0 against Udinese at the Allianz Stadium and seem destined to win another 3 points in an almost decided Serie A season. However, there is not much enthusiasm in the stands, as the two ultras groups Curva Nord and Curva Sud are in conflict with one another.During the match, the Curva Sud were on strike until the 39th minute, while fans in the Nord were singing and chanting. After that, those in the Curva Nord booed those in the Sud each time they sang