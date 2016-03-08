Juventus-Udinese: Juventus ultras exchange insults between each other

08 March at 22:00
Juventus are currently winning 2-0 against Udinese at the Allianz Stadium and seem destined to win another 3 points in an almost decided Serie A season. However, there is not much enthusiasm in the stands, as the two ultras groups Curva Nord and Curva Sud are in conflict with one another.

During the match, the Curva Sud were on strike until the 39th minute, while fans in the Nord were singing and chanting. After that, those in the Curva Nord booed those in the Sud each time they sang

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Udinese
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.