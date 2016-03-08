Juventus-Udinese: Kean is the youngest player to score a brace for Juve in almost 40 years

Juventus are currently playing against Udinese and are leading 4-0 at the Allianz Stadium. Italian striker Moise Kean has scored a brace today against the visitors and is once again in the centre of media attention but not only that, he is also breaking records.



At the age of 19 years and 8 days he is the, Kean is the youngest Bianconeri player to score at least two goals in a Serie A game since Giuseppe Galderisi (18 years, 329 days), according to Opta.