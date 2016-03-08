Juventus-Udinese: Kean is the youngest player to score a brace for Juve in almost 40 years

08 March at 22:15
Juventus are currently playing against Udinese and are leading 4-0 at the Allianz Stadium. Italian striker Moise Kean has scored a brace today against the visitors and is once again in the centre of media attention but not only that, he is also breaking records.

At the age of 19 years and 8 days he is the, Kean is the youngest Bianconeri player to score at least two goals in a Serie A game since Giuseppe Galderisi (18 years, 329 days), according to Opta.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Udinese
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.