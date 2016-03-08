Juventus take on Udinese tonight in a match to decide who will enter the Quarter Final stages of this seasons Coppa Italia.

After seeing the likes of Inter defeat Cagliari comfortably and also seeing routine wins for Serie A heavyweights Lazio, Juventus will no doubt be looking to continue the trend, and book their spot in the final eight of the competition.



The hosts are expected to rest a number of players including Cristiano Ronaldo and Paolo Dybala, with recent news confirming that central defender Demiral will miss the remainder of the season (and more) with an ACL injury.



The visitors will no doubt be looking to star man Rodrigo De Paul to be the spark and invigoration needed to take it to the hosts in Turin.

Anthony Privetera