Juventus-Udinese: Live, Confirmed line-ups

15 December at 14:00
After defeating Bayer Leverkusen and winning their Champions League group with a near-perfect record, Juventus are back in Serie A action. Maurizio Sarri's men will face Udinese this afternoon at the Allianz Stadium and will look to bounce back from a streak of two consecutive failures to win against Sassuolo and Lazio.

The Bianconeri missed their chance to move back to the top of the table last week against Lazio with a 1-3 loss at the Stadio Olimpico which was also the team's first loss of the season across all competitions. Meanwhile, Udinese will look to surprise the Serie A champions in Turin, as they currently sit in 15th place of the table, just 2 points above the relegation zone.

Sarri will have to deal with the absence of several important players due to suspensions and injuries - Pjanic, Cuadrado, Khedira and Chiellini. However, Juventus boast an impressive record against Udinese, as they have not lost in the last 7 matches against the Zebrette (6 wins and 1 draw). You can follow the match live here with Calciomercato.com

