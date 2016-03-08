Juventus-Udinese: Predicted formations as Ronaldo set to be rested; Kean and Spinazzola in

Juventus host Udinese at the Allianz Stadium this evening, as the Bianconeri look to all-but tie up their Serie A title victory - the club once again breezing through the league, 16 points clear with just 12 games left to go.Juventus are without Douglas Costa, Juan Cuadrado and Sami Khedira through injury; the trio out with varying levels of injury. Juve will also be without both Miralem Pjanic and Joao Cancelo; who miss the match through suspension. Pjanic was sent off after receiving a second-yellow card in Juventus' 2-1 win over Napoli at the weekend. Juve will also likely be resting Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of next week's Champions League tie with Atletico Madrid.Udinese, on the other hand, are without Mandragora through suspension, as well as Behrami, D'Alessandro, Samir, Badu and Barak through injuries.FORMATIONSJuventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Caceres, Barzagli, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Emre Can, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Kean, SpinazzolaUdinese (3-5-2): Musso; De Maio, Ekong, Nuytinck; ter Avest, Larsen, Sandro, Fofana, Zeegelaar; Pussetto, De Paul

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.