Juventus, Ultra group Drughi: 'Agnelli has killed the passion here'

One of Juventus’ most famous Ultra groups, the Drughi, discussed their issues with the club’s chairman Andrea Agnelli in a post on Instagram today.The group, who are one of the key groups in the Curva Sud of the Bianconeri, are unhappy with the direction the club has taken, appearing more commercialised and the rise in ticket prices in recent seasons. Whilst the Bianconeri are one of the most dominant teams in Italy at the moment, their failures in the Champions League have seen Agnelli continually sign star players in order to win the competition.The Drughi, in their Instagram post today, said: “The fans who are now in Curva Sud are not organised ultras. At the moment there are no organised ultras, we are sorry for this, but we also have our own rights. Agnelli and their money must answer for this. They killed the passion! OUT THE ULTRAS FROM THE STANDS!!!”Apollo Heyes