Juventus ultras protest: 'Agnelli worm', 'incompetent management'

The Curva Sud are on strike for the high ticket prices, unhappy with the raise that Juventus have imposed. Last night, during the game against Udinese, the Curva Sud jeered the rest of the fans when they sang 'Juve are us', so the environment between the fans is far from good.

On walls near the Allianz Stadium, the Curva Sud wrote several messages directed towards the management and the fans, including 'Juventus management vile', 'Agnelli worm', 'a bunch of puppets, slaves of Agnelli'. Not a good situation for the club, in other words, as the fans are crucial.



