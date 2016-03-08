Juventus v Empoli: Preview and predicted-lineups



Serie A giants Juventus will look to complete the double over Empoli when both sides lock horns in Turin later today.



The reverse fixture back in October had proved to be a better contest than many expected. As after Francesco Caputo's opener had put Empoli ahead, Juve's resurgence in the second half saw a Cristiano Ronaldo brace hand the bianconeri all three points at the Stadio Carlo Castellani.



A win for Juve today could increase their lead at the top of the table to 18 points till the time Napoli play Roma tomorrow in the Serie A. But a win for Empoli could take them as high as 15th in the table, if results elsewhere go their way.



Empoli are winless on the road this season and Juve are unbeaten at home, meaning the relegation strugglers will have big task at hand.



The Gli Azzurri come into the game after a crucial 1-0 win over Frosinone and they have won two out of their last five games. Massimiliano Allegri's men did lose their previous game at Genoa and failed to keep their unbeaten run in the league going, but they have beaten Empoli 16 times in their last 21 meetings.



The Old Lady will be without Cristiano Ronaldo, who is recovering from an ankle injury and that could allow Moise Kean to make an impact, having scored thrice in two games for Italy recently.



Juve will also be without Douglas Costa, Juan Cuadrado and Andrea Barzagli.



Aurelio Andreazzoli's men will be without 21-year-old defender Jacob Rasmussen, who is suffering from a head injury. Their Georgian star Levan Mchidlidze has a thigh injury, whereas 24-year-old Lorenzo Polvani continues his recovery from a knee problem.



Predicted line-ups



Juventus: 4-3-3: Szczesny; De Sciglio, Rugani, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Can, Pjanic, Matuidi; Dybala, Mandzukic, Bernardeschi.



Empoli: 3-5-2: Dragowski; Veseli, Maietta, Dell’Orco; Di Lorenzo, Traore, Bennacer, Krunic, Pasqual; Farias, Caputo