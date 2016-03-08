Juventus host Fiorentina today and they will hope to seal their eighth consecutive Scudetto title if they pick up a win. Elsewhere, Napoli will host Atalanta on Monday evening.Fiorentina have failed to score in each of the last 3 Serie A games against Juventus.Fiorentina are winless in their last 8 Serie A matches.Fiorentina though, have scored in five of the last six matches away at Juventus in all competitions.Juventus are currently three games without a win, which is the longest they have gone without a victory this season.Cristiano Ronaldo currently has 19 goals in the league. The Portuguese has never had a sub-20 goal league season since joining Real Madrid in 2009.Juventus have won their last seven home Serie A TIM matches against Fiorentina, with five of those wins coming by a one-goal margin. Allegri's squad have won 64 of their last 70 home Serie A TIM matches (4D, 2L), outscoring opponents 163-30 in those contests.