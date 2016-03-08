Juventus v Frosinone: confirmed line-ups

15 February at 20:00
Despite reports having suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo would be rested for the bianconeri's home game against Frosinone, the summer signing is starting for Juve.

 
The side sees Ronaldo start on the left, Mario Mandzukic start up front and Paulo Dybala- who was benched in the last game, is starting on the right. Above all, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci are finally back after being missing from the last 3 or 4 games.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Frosinone
Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.