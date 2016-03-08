Juventus v Frosinone: confirmed line-ups
15 February at 20:00Despite reports having suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo would be rested for the bianconeri's home game against Frosinone, the summer signing is starting for Juve.
Ecco come scenderanno in campo i bianconeri questa sera! #JuveFrosinone ⚫️⚪️ #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/zz2A7C8cq2— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) February 15, 2019
The side sees Ronaldo start on the left, Mario Mandzukic start up front and Paulo Dybala- who was benched in the last game, is starting on the right. Above all, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci are finally back after being missing from the last 3 or 4 games.
