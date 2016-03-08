Juventus v Napoli LIVE: Confirmed line-ups

Juventus are undefeated in their last 21 home matches (Serie A).

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Juventus's last 6games (Serie A).

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Napoli's last 5games (Serie A).\

Napoli have scored at least 2 goals in their last 6 matches (Serie A).

Juventus have won 5 of their last 6 home matches against Napoli in all competitions.

Napoli have won 5 of their last 6 matches (Serie A).

The battle of the two Scudetto rivals will take centre-stage once again today when Napoli will take on Juventus at the Allianz Stadium.Here are some stats and facts for the game (from Whoscored)Giorgio Chiellini has suffered an ACL injury in training, Juventus has announced. Summer signing Matthijs de Ligt will make his debut as a result.Paulo Dybala is not expected to start for Juventus until his future is resolved, which allows Douglas Costa to retain his spot in the starting XI.Arkadiusz Milik is back after missing last week's game with Fiorentina through injury, though he will only be named on the bench.Hirving Lozano has trained all week with his new teammates but will likely make his Napoli debut from the bench.Stats: