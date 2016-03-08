Juventus 2-0 SPAL LIVE: Ronaldo doubles Juve's lead!

Serie A giants Juventus will look to keep their winning run going in the league when they host struggling SPAL at home.



The bianconeri's last two games have seen them comeback from a goal down against newly promoted sides in Hellas Verona and Brescia. While they're unbeaten in the league, they don't have a 100 percent record as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Fiorentina in the third game.



Here are some stats and facts that will be key when the Old Lady face SPAL in Turin:



Alex Sandro has had a family emergency and did not train with the rest of the team and he might not be called up.



This would mean no full-backs are available for the left flank, where Blaise Matuidi might have to cover.



Federico Di Francesco has a muscular problem and will not travel to Turin.



Sergio Floccari will take the opportunity for a start up front alongside Andrea Petagna.



Juventus have won 26 of their last 31 home matches (Serie A).



SPAL 2013 have lost 7 of their last 8 matches (Serie A).