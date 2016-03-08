Juventus v Verona LIVE: Line-ups and updates

Serie A champions Juventus will look to get back to winning ways today when they host newly-promoted Verona in Turin.



Juve were denied all three points in their Champions League opener this mid-week as Atletico Madrid came back from 2-0 down to make it 2-2 in the late stages of the game. Juve were also held to a 0-0 draw by Fiorentina last weekend.



Here are some stats and things to keep an eye on for the game in Turin:



Maurizio Sarri will likely rotate his XI after their Champions League exploits in midweek, with players like Gonzalo Higuain due a rest.



Paulo Dybala should therefore get an opportunity to start in attack alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.



Even with Mariusz Stepinski missing, Samuel Di Carmine and Giampaolo Pazzini may have to settle for a place on the bench.



Gennaro Tutino is the favourite to play up front, therefore making it a four-man battle for just one spot.



Juventus have won their last 9 home matches against Verona in all competitions.



Juventus are undefeated in 34 of their last 38 matches (Serie A).



Juventus have seen over 2.5 goals in their last 9 matches against Verona in all competitions.



There have been under 2.5 goals scored in 7 of Juventus's last 8 games (Serie A).

