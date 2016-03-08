Juventus veteran rules out talks of exit
26 June at 17:45Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio has rubbished rumors of his Old Lady exit this summer.
Marchisio was recently talking to Sportmediaset.it and he revealed that he wants to stay at the bianconeri this summer. He said: "There have been so many rumors about my goodbye, I hope to stay, I have not talked with Juventus, we'll do it in July after the holidays but I hope to stay, then we'll see. "
He also played down talks of a move to New York City FC and Montreal Impact. He said: "No, I want to play here and I would like to stay at Juve. There has not been contact from other teams, no contact, nothing concrete."
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments