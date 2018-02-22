Juventus: Vialli uninspired by Morata’s potential return
20 May at 10:55Former Juventus striker Gianluca Vialli has given his opinion on Álvaro Morata’s potential return to Turin, having left the club in the summer of 2016. Here is what the Sky Sport pundit had to say:
“I am not particularly excited by the fact Morata could return. This is not due to his qualities, but because Juve should be looking for something different, a plan B. It’s not easy, as the current starters are Dybala and Higuaín.”
(Sky Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
