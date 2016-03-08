Gattuso's side haven't won in three games, and they most likely won't win tonight either. However, with Lazio and Atalanta being just behind them in the race for the top four spots, they will be looking to get snatch one point in Turin.

A tough task, even though Juventus will do without Alex Sandro, Chiellini and Pjanic from start. Furthermore, the likes of Douglas Costa and Ronaldo are injured.

In less than an hour, Juventus will host AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium, resting a few key players are they are safe at the top of the league. The away side, on the other hand, will be looking to get something out of the game after a poor run recently and even a draw would do them well.