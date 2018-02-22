Juventus vs AC Milan 4-0: as it happened...

AC Milan and Juventus will travel to Rome as they face each other in the Italian Cup final scheduled on Wednesday , 9 May at the Stadio Olimpico.



The clash during the midweek is the Rossoneri's only chance to win a piece of silverware in the 2017-18 season. Should they win it, it will be Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso 's first trophy of His managerial career .



On the other hand , Juventus will be in the driving seat to win the domestic double, if they are going to win the Italian Cup. There are a lot of rumors surrounding the future of the Turin club's manager, Massimiliano Allegri.



There is still on clarity on His future and Should he decide to leave Juventus , he will be hoping to complete the consecutive fourth double before leaving the Allianz Stadium . The Old Lady has won the cup competitions for a record 12 times , while Milan has managed to lift the cup on five occasions .

