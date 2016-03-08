Juventus vs. AC Milan: Probable lineups for the Italian Supercup

16 January at 10:05
Today AC Milan and Juventus will face off for the Italian Supercup in Saudi Arabia and reports are more and more certain as to which players will play from the first minute. As it stands, everything is pointing to the fact that Gonzalo Higuain will start against his former team.
 
Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Costa, Dybala, Ronaldo.
 
AC Milan (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Calabria, Zapata, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Bakayoko, Paqueta; Castillejo, Higuain, Calhanoglu. 
 

