Juventus vs. AC Milan: Probable lineups for the Italian Supercup

Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Costa, Dybala, Ronaldo.

AC Milan (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Calabria, Zapata, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Bakayoko, Paqueta; Castillejo, Higuain, Calhanoglu.

Today AC Milan and Juventus will face off for the Italian Supercup in Saudi Arabia and reports are more and more certain as to which players will play from the first minute. As it stands, everything is pointing to the fact that Gonzalo Higuain will start against his former team.