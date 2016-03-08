Bologna are coming off a good victory against Roma, although the latter have certainly failed to perform so far this season. Against Juventus, on the other hand, Inzaghi's men can be sure that the test will be a tough one. Down below are some pre-match facts.

1. Juventus are unbeaten in their last 10 Serie A meetings against Bologna (W9 D1), keeping a clean sheet in six of those games.

2. Juventus have won their last five home meetings against Bologna – their best home run in this fixture to date.

3. This is only the fifth time that Juve have won their first six matches of the season in all competitions – only in 1930/31 did they manage to start the season with seven wins in seven matches.

4. Juve have lost only one of their last 12 home games in Serie A, winning the remaining 11 and keeping seven clean sheets in this period.

5. Bologna got back to winning ways last weekend against Roma, ending a run of 10 games in which they had taken only two points and scored only three goals.

6. Juventus have attempted 115 shots in Serie A since the start of the season – at least 25 more than any other side. Eight of Juve’s 11 goals in this campaign have been scored in the second half.

7. Cristiano Ronaldo has attempted an average of 8.4 shots per game so far – at least three more than any other player in this competition.

8. Ronaldo has the highest shooting average recorded by any Serie A player since Opta’s in-depth analysis began in 2004/05.

9. Blaise Matuidi’s first of four Serie A goals was scored against Bologna in December 2017.

10. Danilo’s last goal in the league was against Juventus in October 2017 – this would be his 250th Serie A appearance.

As the Serie A is enjoying a mid-week round, Juventus will take on Pippo Inzaghi's Bologna this evening, looking to continue their unbeaten run.