Juventus vs. Cagliari: Probable line-ups - Three key battles

Likely Juventus XI (4-3-1-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Rabiot, Pjanic, Matuidi; Dybala; Higuain, Ronaldo.



Battles: De Ligt-Demiral 55-45%, Rabiot-Ramsey 55-45%, Higuain-Bernardeschi 55-45%.

Likely Cagliari XI (4-3-1-2): Olsen; Farago, Cacciatore, Klavan, Pellegrini; Nandez, Cigarini, Rog; Nainggolan; Joao Pedro, Simeone.

The Christmas break has finally come to an end, which Serie A will be back in action tomorrow. However, unlike most rounds, a majority of the games will be played on Monday, as it's a national holiday in Italy. Juventus are one of the teams that will play then, taking on Cagliari.