Juventus vs. Frosinone: Probable line-ups

15 February at 16:15
This evening, Juventus and Frosinone will kick off the 24th round of Serie A at the Allianz Stadium. Both managers picked their squad for the game last night, and today we can have a pretty clear picture of how the line-ups will look. 
 
Likely Juve XI (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Caceres, Spinazzola; Bentancur, Can (Pjanic), Matudi; Dybala, Mandzukic, Ronaldo. 
 
Likely Frosinone XI (3-5-2): Sportiello; Goldaniga, Salamon, Capuano; Zampano, Chibsah, Maiello, Cassata, Beghetto; Ciano, Ciofani. 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Frosinone
Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.