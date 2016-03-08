Juventus waiting to sign Manchester United's Pogba: the reason
09 January at 17:40Despite French midfielder Paul Pogba’s unhappiness at Manchester United, Juventus aren’t prepared to sign him until the summer, according to a report from Italian newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 26-year-old Frenchman seems destined to leave the Red Devils this year, with his unhappiness at the club evident. The player has only made eight appearances across all competitions for the Manchester based club so far this season, providing two assists in that time. The reason is because of ankle problems, leaving his last full 90 minutes coming against Arsenal at the end of September.
The reason the Bianconeri want to wait until the summer, the report highlights, is because the club need to manage their financial situation. Currently the deal plus his wages would be too expensive, pushing the Turin based club to wait until the summer before signing Pogba, who previously spent four years in Turin.
Apollo Heyes
