Juventus want 100m Valencia starlet: two counterparts ready
04 April at 15:00At the age of just 20, Ferran Torres is having a fantastic breakthrough season with Valencia, having scored 6 goals and assisted another 7 for his club across all competitions so far. His positive performances have attracted the interest of many clubs in Europe, including Serie A champions Juventus.
Torres' contract in Andalusia expires in 2021 and the starlet has not yet signed a new contract. So far, he has refused the proposals from the Spanish club and in the meantime, Juventus are looking to present a convincing offer to Valencia to try to secure the player's services. Torres has a 100 million euros release clause in his contract but the Murcielagos evaluate him at about 60 million, also seeing as his contract expires in about a year.
The next transfer market will see many players on the move. Not because of large investments but because many swap deals will be made. And as reported by Tuttosport (via calciomercato.com), Juventus are ready to insert two counterparts in the negotiations with Valencia to try and bring Torres to the Allianz Stadium.
The first is Mattia De Sciglio. The Juventus fullback, also sought by Paris Saint-Germain, my interest the Spaniards, who will greet Florenzi at the end of the season. The other name is that of Daniele Rugani, with Valencia looking for a central defender to reinforce their backline.
