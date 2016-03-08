Juventus want another former Ronaldo teammate, its not Marcelo

03 February at 10:55
Serie A giants Juventus are looking at signing another one of Cristiano Ronaldo's teammates and its not Marcelo, its Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro.

Casemiro won the Champions League four times with both Ronaldo and Marcelo and even won the La Liga once with them, under the tutelage of Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.

Don Balon state that Ronaldo wants him at Juve, with the bianconeri looking at a possible deal to sign the Brazilian.

